COMMUNITY: Be kind to those who show up.to help you

By GUIDA BROWN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d have to be living under a rock to not realize that all businesses are short-staffed, not just those in retail or restaurants. Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse Inc. is also short-staffed, but we’re still here, with other nonprofits, providing a safety net to our community....

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Serving Those Who Served

PARKERSBURG — St. Paul Lutheran Church in Parkersburg held a free pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday as a “thank you” to local veterans for their service and sacrifice. The event saw more than 100 guests. (Photos by Madeline Scarborough)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Luis G. Pedraja: Honoring those who make us a stronger community

Recognizing the enduring contribution Latinx people have made to our nation was something that made October and its recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month so special. Now, as we enter November, we celebrate another special recognition as we honor the cultures and amazing contributions of indigenous people during Native American Heritage Month.
WORCESTER, MA
Hickory Daily Record

Help available to veterans, especially those who are homeless

You can reach out to VOICE by calling 828-851-7437. VOICE also works closely with the Catawba County United Way. Visit the United Way’s website for numerous volunteer options: https://www.ccunitedway.com. Contributions to Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans can be mailed to P.O. Box 1012, Lenoir, NC, 28645. Contact Ric Vandett for more...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
State
Wisconsin State
40 Under Forty 2021: Catherine Nicolaou works to help those who need it

Some might call them go-getters. At Albuquerque Business First, we prefer to call them 40 Under Forty honorees. Each year, ABF recognizes the best and brightest young professionals — under the age of 40 — in New Mexico as part of its 40 Under Forty Awards. There is no question these are some of the area’s top go-getters, but their attributes far exceed that turn of phrase.
The Daily Item

Veterans organizations help those who served

LEWISBURG — Vietnam War-era veteran Buzz Meachum served in the Navy for four years and now spends much of his time in retirement serving his military brothers and sisters in any way he can. Meachum has been a volunteer mentor coordinator in Northumberland County’s veteran treatment court for several years,...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
The Daily News Online

A ‘thank you’ to veterans: Community honors those who made much sacrifice

BATAVIA — Some veterans sat in wheelchairs Thursday morning outside the New York State Veterans Home on the VA grounds on Richmond Avenue. Others came to the Jerome Center to see people they knew who were participating in a ceremony there or to attend with their families and look at the Memorial Wall after the event.
BATAVIA, NY
Bemidji Pioneer

Community gathers on Veterans Day to 'remember those who we depended on'

BEMIDJI -- Military families, friends and supportive community members gathered at the Bemidji Eagles Club on Thursday evening in remembrance of Veterans Day at a program held by the American Legion. Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince was invited to give remarks at the event, offering words of gratitude for those who...
BEMIDJI, MN
In it Together: Help available for those who struggle during the holidays

The holidays can be a wonderful time of celebration with family gatherings, decorating, exchanging gifts, and an overindulgence of food and drinks. For others, it can be a time of stress, financial strain, loneliness, depression and heartache. If you add to that list drug or alcohol addiction, the holidays can be a particularly trying time to retain sobriety. Holidays also tend to bring a higher risk for addiction relapse, excessive spending, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. This past year brought more stressors than we could have imagined. And so it is my hope that as we enter into this season of celebrations — Thanksgiving and all the blessings, a Savior’s birth, and a brand New Year — we can think about those who struggle with addiction. We can also think about how best to come alongside them so they can celebrate in safety. Sobriety is hard in a society that often relies on and accepts mood-altering substances. Remember that addiction is a disease. Show compassion towards that person just as you would with any other disease.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
WSOC Charlotte

‘It’s such a blessing’: Food pantries use community help to feed thousands

CHARLOTTE — As many folks prepare to reunite with family and friends ahead of Thanksgiving, local food pantries are readying to feed thousands of families who face difficulties putting food on the table. However, shortages, high costs and supply chain disruptions are creating extreme challenges for organizers. Loaves and Fishes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxsanantonio.com

World Kindness Day 2021: How will you be kind?

They say no act of kindness is ever wasted, no matter how small. So, what if everyone on earth tried to be little nicer?. That's the idea behind world kindness day celebrated on November 13. National day calendar says it's a chance to do something generous for someone else that...
