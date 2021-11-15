ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin And Ether Increasingly Move In Line With Stock Market Laws

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has been adding 1% since the start of the day and is almost unchanged (-0.3%) to levels seven days ago at $65.8K. Consolidation in a very narrow range for cryptocurrencies has been observed since last Wednesday. However, this disposition is more on the bullish side. Bitcoin has climbed...

