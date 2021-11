TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 14 Alabama (3-0) will play host to Oakland (2-1) this evening inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT and stream on SEC Network+. The Crimson Tide will conclude its four-game home streak to begin the year by welcoming the Golden Grizzlies to Tuscaloosa. The contest will be Alabama’s last home game for three weeks (Dec. 11 vs. No. 15 Houston). The Crimson Tide basketball team comes into Friday’s contest having won 13 straight home games dating back to a 73-71 loss to Western Kentucky on Dec. 19, 2020. The streak began in the very next game vs. East Tennessee State (won, 85-69) on Dec. 22, 2020, as Alabama won its final 10 homes games of the 2020-21 campaign.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO