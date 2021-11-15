ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two design sketches preview the updated ŠKODA KAROQ

Cover picture for the articleŠKODA has released two design sketches that preview the freshened KAROQ. The Czech automobile manufacturer’s compact SUV model – first introduced four years ago, in 2017 – has now undergone a design and technology update. Its digital media presentation will take place on 30 November. One of the two...

