Two design sketches preview the updated ŠKODA KAROQ

Technology company Continental has specifically further developed its pioneering generation of the electro-hydraulic brake system MK C1. While it offers a higher availability and higher performance, the MK C2 is more compact and lighter so that it is much easier to integrate into smaller vehicle models and complete vehicle platforms with diverse powertrain concepts and varying installation spaces. The vehicle-specific system application has also been simplified. In addition, the number of components was successfully reduced, and the costs lowered. By moving on to a multi-logic architecture with two independent partitions and thus a redundant fallback level, system availability is increased, which is relevant particularly in view of Automated Driving. Among other aspects, even the base version of the MK C2 offers the function scope for highly automated valet parking.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO