Reflecting on my indecisiveness

May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed. – Psalm 20:4 NIT. There is a quote that says, “Nothing great has ever been accomplished without enthusiasm.” Surf casters along the beach seem to have an abundance of enthusiasm. But to go with it, they have their rod and reel, the right tackle, the perfect line weight and some bait, too. Surf casting has been a long-loved sport. Particularly, because it doesn’t require the expense and maintenance of a boat, it can be done any time of day and any time of the year. The seasoned angler will advise beginners to cast their lines near dawn or dusk, just before the high tide for best results. Having all the best fishing equipment is good, but being able to cast a line a long distance into the surf is where the experienced angler’s skill gives him or her the advantage.

SURFING ・ 13 DAYS AGO