KSC students talk about what makes Thanksgiving special. “When you love what you have, you have everything you need.”. Whether it’s for just a taste of the meal or a big dinner, a pair of clothes or a designer item, a stranger who made you smile or an irreplaceable loved one, there are so many reasons in the world to be grateful. A week from today people will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day which is a very special occasion to appreciate all the things one has been blessed with in life.

