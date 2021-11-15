ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Helps Boost Mood During Short Winter Days

By lstrager
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas the time change left you feeling tired and a little down? An easy fix could be found in a favorite beverage: coffee. According to the New York Post, a new survey of 5-thousand people in Europe reveals that drinking more coffee more often could help lift your spirits and help...

