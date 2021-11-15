ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Put some sauce with it’: Kelce and Waller share praises in post-game jersey swap

By Juan Cisneros
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS — Two of the NFL’s premier tight ends went head-to-head on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs visited the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis Kelce and Darren Waller are always in the conversation for the best at their position and prove it on the field week-in and week-out.

On Sunday night, however, Kelce put on a show in Las Vegas hauling in 8 catches for 119 yards. Waller had a quieter night with 4 catches for 24 yards.

‘These hands, they work’: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams catches all 9 targets in big win over Raiders

Despite a storied rivalry between the Raiders and the Chiefs, Kelce and Waller came together at the end of the game to swap jerseys and share messages of support for one another.

“Trav, you revolutionized the position and put some sauce with it! Keep elevating!” Waller wrote on the jersey he gave Kelce.

“D Wall!! Too much love and respect for ya brotha!! Keep leading on and off the field,” Kelce wrote to Waller.

The two versatile players attended Tight End University in the offseason. A summit for all tight ends in the NFL to come together and learn from each other created by Kelce and fellow tight ends George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

