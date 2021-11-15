ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Henry County Suffers Three More COVID-19 Deaths

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry and Stark County Health Department announced on Monday that three more people in Henry County had died...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 845 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 845 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the new cases, 641 are confirmed cases and 204 are probable. The two new deaths happened in November and both people were 65 or older. There have been 9,234 total hospitalizations and 143,372 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,422. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icu
illinoisnewsnow.com

Latest COVID-19 Statistics for McDonough and Schuyler County

McDonough County Health Department is reporting 5 new cases since the last update. Schuyler County Health Department is reporting 3 new cases since the last update. Contact tracing investigation is being conducted to follow up with close contacts and advise of potential exposure and steps they will need to take to monitor their health as well as any quarantine instructions. By tracing contacts, the individual had prior to the diagnosis, risk of additional transmission is reduced.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri health department is giving nursing homes a legal pathway to temporarily shut down if they face staffing shortages because of a new mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. An emergency rule published Friday from the state Department of Health and Senior Services would allow skilled nursing and intermediate care facilities to close for up to two years, if they are short staffed because of the vaccine requirement. They could then reopen without having to start the licensure process from scratch.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Four Southern 7 counties return to orange warning level for COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Four counties in the Southern Seven Health Department region have returned to the orange warning level for COVID-19 risk. As of Friday, November 12, the returning counties include Alexander, Johnson, Massac, and Union. According to the Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD), the amount of new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 51% of people fully vaccinated

Henry County has administered more than 54,010 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Nov. 8, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. That's up 4.15% from the previous week's tally of 51,859 COVID-19 doses administered. In Henry County, 51% of people living in Henry County are...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Pasadena Star-News

With tough new LA city rules looming, county reports 1,647 new cases of COVID-19, 25 more deaths

Angelenos patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings will technically need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 starting Monday, Nov. 8 — though enforcement of the new law won’t begin until Nov. 29. As the new rules loomed, the number...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
illinoisnewsnow.com

Stark County Suffers 29th COVID-19 Death as Health Department Announces Youth Clinic Schedule

A man in his 60s who’d recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 has died. The man from Stark County is the 29th Stark County resident to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Stark County was recently moved back to Blue Status after having spent previous months on the Orange warning list for COVID-19 cases and a limited number of hospital beds available to those infected. There have been more than 28,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Illinois since the start of the pandemic with most coming from Cook County, while Stark County has had 29 deaths and Henry County has has 77 deaths due to COVID-19.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy