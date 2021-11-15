Henry County Suffers Three More COVID-19 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 845 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 641 are confirmed cases and 204 are probable.
The two new deaths happened in November and both people were 65 or older.
There have been 9,234 total hospitalizations and 143,372 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,422.
