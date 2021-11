Here at Infocyte, we are helping our customers and partners respond to major attacks on almost a weekly basis. When I say attack, I don’t mean an antivirus notification about a bad file that a user inadvertently downloaded. The attacks I am talking about are full on hands-on-keyboard (what red teamers call “interactive”) access that has tunneled past all the network security controls and protections. While some of these attacks occur against organizations that have under-invested in security, last month we had what we would consider a secure organization with a FULL SentinelOne deployment. This particular threat actor was incredibly persistent too, at one point I thought there might not be a way to save the network.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO