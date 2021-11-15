ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. journalist freed in Myanmar, says he was not beaten or starved

By Reuters
 4 days ago
DOHA (Reuters) -American journalist Danny Fenster said he was healthy and happy to be going home after he was freed from prison in Myanmar and flew to Qatar on Monday, following negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta. Fenster, 37, the managing editor https://www.reuters.com/world/five-facts-about-danny-fenster-us-journalist-jailed-myanmar-2021-11-12...

