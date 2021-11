Lacework this week revealed it has acquired Soluble, a provider of a platform for remediating code that was created to provision infrastructure. At the same time, Lacework has added an inline vulnerability scanner to its namesake platform that makes it possible to identify vulnerable container images and update them before they are deployed. Designed to be integrated with continuous integration platforms like Jenkins, the inline vulnerability scanner makes it possible for developers to discover and address issues before they are discovered by cybersecurity teams in a production environment.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO