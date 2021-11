Those who grew up gaming in the 1990s may remember a quirky little series called Earthworm Jim. The series somewhat followed in the footsteps of other platformers like Sonic the Hedgehog, but it separated itself from those games with its incredibly fluid, zany animation and its “anything goes” approach to level design. Having said that, the series essentially died off by the end of the decade, and subsequent attempts to bring the off-the-wall superhero back have not panned out, at least so far. That has not stopped Interplay Entertainment, the owner of the Earthworm Jim rights, from trying. The company recently confirmed that it has a TV series based on the IP in the works.

