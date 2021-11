I think we’d all agree the last year and a half has brought disruption, and cloud security wasn’t exempt. The COVID-19 crisis has dramatically expanded attack surfaces as companies transitioned to remote work and embraced the cloud. But let’s be clear: the cloud is not a magic bullet. Yes, the cloud is relatively new and exciting, and it does prevent some of the old security mistakes. Yes, the cloud does close off some previously vulnerable spaces. But at the same time, it opens up new ways to do things wrong.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO