A new era of Utah men’s basketball officially kicks off Tuesday as the new look Craig Smith led Utes will take the floor for the first time against Abilene Christian. The roster is almost entirely new, except for returners Riley Battin, Branden Carlson, Lahat Thioune, and Jaxon Brenchley. I mean, I guess you can count Both Gach as a returner since he is back with the program after transferring out, but as of now, he’s still waiting for the NCAA to clear him to play.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO