Nyckoles Harbor may only be a few months removed from his 16th birthday, but he may already be the best prep athlete in the country. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Archbishop Carroll athlete’s measurables are jaw-dropping. Last spring as a 15-year-old he set the U.S. track & field community on fire with blistering 100-meter and 200-meter times of 10.38 and 21.36. Running that fast at his age would have been impressive at any size, but that he did it at 6-5, 225-pounds put him on another level entirely.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO