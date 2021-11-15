ROCCAT Torch Review

Bumblebee II is Neat Microphones’ All-New USB Condenser Microphone, offering a lot of features geared towards streamers, content creators and gamers. Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation, today revealed the Bumblebee II Professional Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone, the latest microphone unveiled as part of Neat’s all-new 2021 line-up. Neat recently launched its new King Bee II XLR and Skyline USB microphone. The Bumblebee II is the latest bee to emerge from the same experts that founded Blue Microphones and have designed transformative, award-winning microphones that have changed how professional creators capture their voice, music, and more.
