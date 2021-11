Each state has its own unique and local food items that are iconic to its locals. For some places, it's their tacos or a local pizza place. Maybe it is ice cream from a local dairy or fruit pies from a local orchard. Each town and state has its own thing, and until moving to Idaho I had never even heard of a finger steak. Since arriving in Twin Falls, everyone had recommended for me to have Idaho finger steaks. I was even a witness to a debate about which places in towns had the best that I needed to try first.

