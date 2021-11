Good morning. I’ve got some links to start your Saturday. ME: Texas Tech’s offense is going to look fundamentally different than it has in years past. This has been clear to me since Barret Peery was hired onto Mark Adams’ staff, and it was reinforced when the roster was built. The Red Raiders need to play a different style of offense because if they don’t, the talent that they’ve assembled won’t be maximized. Most of the players on this roster are most effective with the ball in their hands and when they are attacking the basket. Peery frequently ran an offense at Portland State similar to what’s called dribble-drive motion. Now don’t flinch at the word motion, it’s a fundamentally different scheme than we’ve seen in Lubbock the last few years. The scheme focuses heavily on constantly attacking the basket, forcing the defense to collapse, and kicking the ball out to the open man. It’s a perfect match for the kind of players on the roster. I think we’ll see a lot of this from Texas Tech next year. I know that variations of this set have been practiced over this offseason.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO