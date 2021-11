CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flight attendants with Piedmont Airlines are preparing to strike at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday for better wages. Piedmont is a regional airline owned by American Airlines but flight attendants say they aren't receiving the same benefits as those who fly with American and other major airlines. To make matters worse, the union says if they accept the current offer, some flight attendants could actually earn less than they currently do.

