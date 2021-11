Antioch's tree lighting and Christmas parade returns in person Friday, Nov. 26. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. from Main Street and Park Avenue heading north to Depot Street. Numerous community groups and elected officials followed by Santa Claus in a horse-drawn carriage will be featured. After the parade, Santa and the Antioch pageant queens will light the tree in front of village hall. Hot chocolate will be provided and the Antioch Community High School Chorus will perform. A mailbox will remain in place until Dec. 20 to accept letters to Santa. Include a return address so Santa can respond. In December, the Antioch parks department will host Santa at the Saw Mill at no charge. Storytime with Santa requires registration and a $10 per person fee. Visit the parks page at www.antioch.il.gov.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO