In preparation for winter storms Weatherford Fire Chief Mike Karlin gave tips for staying safe during the cold weather months. “One of the first things individuals need to do is make sure heating units are checked and cleaned, filters are changed, fireplaces are clean and above all making sure we are changing batteries in our smoke alarms and making sure we have functioning smoke alarms. If individuals have gas appliances of any kind they need to make sure they have functioning carbon monoxide alarms. Space heaters need to be far enough away from any combustible materials. They also need to be used for a short amount of time or temporarily and used without an extension cord of any kind the same thing goes for heating lamps,” Karlin said.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO