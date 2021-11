In the first week of November, many people are preparing for traditional autumn festivities like carving pumpkins, going on hayrides and even some early Christmas shopping. For some in the Tyler area, the beginning of November signifies something else: a chance to showcase their practices and wares at the New Moon Monthly Market, a pop-up market at Tyler’s downtown square organized by Raynie Castaneda of The Fickle Witch Homestead & Witchery. November marks the second of what Castañeda hopes to be a monthly occurrence.

TYLER, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO