Mask mandate seems likely through at least year’s end

SMITHFIELD — Johnston school board member Lyn Andrews is pinning her hopes on the new year.

“We have 23 school days between now and Christmas break,” she said last week while voting to keep masks on Johnston students and teachers. “It certainly is my hope that we take a look at getting through those 23 days and come back at the first of the year and have a serious conversation about removing these masks and making them optional.”

Before ending the mask mandate, the Johnston County Public Health Department wants to see COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people fall, Andrews said. “We are at the high rate,” she said. “Our goal is to get to the moderate rate.”

Andrews was among the school leaders who met recently with Dr. Marilyn Pearson, the health department’s director. “In our discussion with her, we just felt strongly to continue the mask mandate for a couple of reasons,” she said. “One, we now have the opportunity for our 5-11 to get vaccinated, which would help significantly with our positivity rate and with quarantines.”

(The federal government recently OK’d Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.)

“One of the big issues with all of this is quarantines,” Andrews said, referring to staff and student quarantines in the schools. “If they do not have a mask on and they come in close contact with a positive case, they are quarantined.”

From Oct. 12 to Nov. 9, the number of Johnston students in quarantine fell from 286 to 275. The number of staff quarantines was unchanged at 17.

“My thinking is, keep kids in school,” Andrews said. “We don’t want to send well children home.”

But board member Mike Wooten wondered if the county would soon reach the health department’s COVID-19 targets, which include a much higher vaccination rate among Johnstonians.

“I don’t know that the county will ever get to a 70 or 75 of 80 percent vaccination rate,” he said. “Right now we’re at 55%. As for cases per 100,000, how long is it going to take for 108 to go down to 50 or whatever the moderate rate is?”

Wooten noted that Johnston’s positivity rate on COVID-19 tests had reached the target of 5%. “Schools aren’t super spreaders,” he said. “I still feel like it needs to be the parent’s choice.”

But a majority on the board disagreed, voting 4-3 on Nov. 9 to keep masks mandatory.

A parent who spoke at the meeting predicted that the schools would struggle to recruit support staff, substitute teachers and volunteers until the board dropped the mask mandate. “What our teachers really need is support,” she said. “And I genuinely do not believe we’re going to get that support until we allow choice in our classrooms.”