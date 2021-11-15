ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Smart Protein Summit 2021 by GFI focused on transforming the future of food and its impact on public and planetary health

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), the central expert organization and convening body in the 'alternative protein' or 'smart protein' sector, successfully organized its annual flagship event - The Smart Protein Summit 2021 recently. The Summit received an overwhelming response from...

dallassun.com

Authors of ''Clean Energy Exploitations" interviewed by Adam Torres at Mission Matters

Ronald Stein and Todd Royal, co-authors of "Clean Energy Exploitations", were interviewed by Adam Torres on the one-hour Mission Matters Business Podcast. The book helps citizens attain a better understanding of the ethical problems surrounding the generation of intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine, and the construction of EV batteries, Stein and Royal highlight the abuses in Clean Energy Exploitations - Helping citizens understand the environmental and humanity abuses that support "clean" energy (published by Archway Publishing), are exploiting citizens in developing countries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
information-age.com

Looking to the future of ESG with digital transformation

Anna Mleczko, senior marketing specialist at Future Processing, explores the future role of digital transformation in ESG, as COP26 continues in the UK. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), is gaining popularity across the business landscape. With the news headlines filled with updates from COP26, organisations across the globe are under pressure to show how they intend to hit climate change targets. Not only is it important for businesses to consider their impact on the environment, but they also need to adopt an active role in taking care of their employees and wider society. Implementing a thorough ESG framework helps to create value for a business by giving the corporate company a face and holding enterprises accountable for their promises and newfound responsibilities.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Amolakh S. Calais joins Matific as Global Head of Sales, Customer Success and Partnerships, aims to get 7 Lac Indian users by Next Quarter

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Matific, world's leading digital Maths learning platform for K-6 students, has bolstered its global leadership team by welcoming Amolakh S. Calais as the Global Lead for Sales, Customer SuccessPartnerships. Amolakh aims to democratise access to the best quality of education for children across all...
INDIA
World Economic Forum

Why we need a planetary health star rating for apps

With more than 7.5 billion forecast to connect via online services by 2030, digital technology’s contribution to global GHG emissions is likely to increase over the next decade. Reducing the digital carbon footprint should not be the sole responsibility of consumers. Tech companies need to be more proactive in making...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -Kyodo

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering releasing oil from its reserves in response to rising crude oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, without citing sources. It would be the first time for Japan to release oil reserves for the sake of lowering prices, although the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
thedallasnews.net

Bill Gates predicts Covid-19 mortality rate

American billionaire Bill Gates has claimed Covid-19 deaths and infections may drop below seasonal flu levels next year as more people get vaccinated and treatment improves, unless we encounter a new, more deadly variant. Speaking on Thursday in a virtual interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, founder...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Prominent scientist who said lab-leak theory of covid-19 origin should be probed now believes evidence points to Wuhan market

The location of early coronavirus infections in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, suggests the virus probably spread to humans from a market where wild and domestically farmed animals were sold and butchered, according to a peer-reviewed article published Thursday in the journal Science that is the latest salvo in the debate over how the pandemic began.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

