Broncos should begin making coaching changes during bye week

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Denver Broncos are now 5-5 and set to enter their bye week with .500 win percentage. Denver should use the bye to begin making changes to the coaching staff.

Because they are technically still alive in the AFC playoff hunt, it’s hard to imagine the Broncos firing head coach Vic Fangio right now. And offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is a Fangio “guy,” so Shurmur is probably safe for now as well.

Denver has no reason to not part ways with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, though.

Special teams has been a problematic phase of the game for the Broncos for several years now, dating back to McMahon taking the job in 2018.

This season specifically, Denver has had a serious blunder on special teams in seven of its ten games, as DNVR’s Andrew Mason pointed out on Twitter. The latest disaster was a blocked field goal attempt on Sunday.

It’s time for accountability.

Special teams certainly hasn’t been the only problem, but it’s been a reoccurring problem, and general manager George Paton needs to demand better results.

It’s time for Denver to begin making changes.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

