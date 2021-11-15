ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Semiconductor Tool Makers Make Record Profits In China Despite Security Risk To US

By Roslyn Layton
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years U.S. defense and intelligence experts have cautioned about the threats posed by China’s global ambitions. More recently, those alarms have turned into sirens as Washington, with near unanimity, has elevated the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the rank of greatest national security risk. In April, the...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Oil selloff intensifies on Covid fears and risk of US-China intervention

New York (CNN Business) — The oil market has gone from booming to busting, much to the relief of inflation-weary American drivers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. US crude tumbled to a fresh seven-week low on Friday, settling at $76.10 a barrel. The slide is good news for American drivers hurt by the seven-year high in gasoline prices — a crunch that has soured consumers' views on the US economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Jim Cramer
hngn.com

Biden Administration Considers Boycotting Beijing Olympics After Lawmakers Warn Against Security Risks, China's Human Rights Abuses

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the American federal government was considering a diplomatic boycott of Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics as lawmakers warn of security risks and China's human rights abuses. If the American government decides to push through with its decision to boycott the Beijing Olympics,...
SPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Risks In China Are Growing, But Manageable

The Chinese government has taken a stricter stance on some of the large consumer tech names, the education sector and some of the Macau gaming names. 2021 has been quite an eventful year in China, marked by the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, increasing regulation of several sectors and, more recently, an increasing amount of stress in the property sector. What does this spell for China’s economy in 2022? And how could it impact the global economic outlook in the year ahead?
ECONOMY
windowscentral.com

SK Hynix caught in semiconductor standoff between U.S. and China

The U.S. and China continue to trade barbs and anger each other over various semiconductor industry activities. The latest situation to transpire from this mutual animosity is the uncertain position SK Hynix finds itself in. SK Hynix wants to upgrade a Chinese production facility for its products, but the U.S....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductors#National Intelligence#Congress#Chinese#Bis#Fcc#Americans
AFP

US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalist visas

The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement. Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs. In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries. But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
telecoms.com

As US passes Secure Equipment Act, China reportedly searches for loopholes

The US President has rubber-stamped a new law further restricting access to the US telecoms market by companies placed on the FCC’s naughty step. It’s called the Secure Equipment Act and was first co-proposed by a Republican and a Democrat Senator back in May of this year. We therefore have that rare thing in American politics: a bi-partisan bill, which was therefore passed through the legislative process unanimously. It seems to exist to remove the FCC’s discretion to grant exemptions to companies on one of the banned lists, which it has been doing liberally over the past year.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Street.Com

China's Top Chip Maker SMIC In Boardroom Shake-up After Posting Record Quarterly Results Amid Ongoing Semiconductor Shortage

China's top foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is undergoing its biggest boardroom shake-up since last December, when it was added to a US trade blacklist, with role changes for high-ranking executives including former Taiwanese semiconductor veterans Chiang Shang-yi and Liang Mong Song. Chiang, who headed research and development at...
ECONOMY
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
Forbes

Forbes

286K+
Followers
85K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy