ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

7 Highlights from Dutch Design Week

By Words: Rebecca N. Thienes
Interior Design
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year hiatus, the collective city of Eindhoven breathed a sigh of relief last month when once again able to celebrate Dutch Design Week, their annual festival teaming with the conceptual, the beautiful, and the creative works of young talent, established studios, universities, and partners presented throughout the city. The...

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

What makes Dutch digital design agencies tick (2/2)

About Dutch (digital) design. Talent. Contributing to a better world. And the future. In a series of video snapshots, leading Dutch digital design agencies and designers share what they believe makes Dutch digital design stand out, and how to attract and keep talent. They also talk about the ways digital design can contribute to a better world, and the future of digital design. Each snapshot gives us an insight into what makes these agencies and designers tick. Brought to you by Dutch Digital Design, a collective of Dutch agencies and brands - sharing and celebrating the very best of Dutch digital work.
DESIGN
Motor1.com

Project Fenix Is A Ferrari F50-Inspired Dutch Supercar Design Concept

Following the footsteps of the great Ferrari F40 was never an easy feat, but one can't say that the F50 was a dull supercar. Created in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary, the Pininfarina-designed F50 was a '90s superstar – and Ugur Sahin Design (USD) wants to pay homage to the model with its new project for its own anniversary.
CARS
Interior Design

8 Resources to Prepare for the Future of the Design Industry

In his keynote speech for NeoCon 2021, Frans Johansson, author and CEO of The Medici Group, tells the story of Nokia, the leader in the cellular phone industry in 2007. The company was three times larger than its nearest competitor, and at that time, phones were prized for cool shapes, cool colors, and cool ringtones. Those were the “industry rules.”
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

ARTnews Travel Program Uncovers All the Best Berlin Has To Offer

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide. 7 Days | September 9­-15, 2022 Explore Berlin, a dazzling 21st-century destination, through the lens of art. ARTnews expert and editor Emily Watlington’s whirlwind insider tour showcases Berlin’s pivotal role in art, culture, and architecture. Watlington pairs insightful, fresh commentary with Berlin’s gritty murals, hot creative districts, sleek contemporary museums, and antiquity and Islamic art exhibits. We’ve scheduled stops to quench your thirst for immersive experiences and hidden gems, along with plenty of time for serendipitous discoveries....
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Design#Design Language#Design Shop#Creative Works#French#Nsng#Cnc
Interior Design

Sella Concept Creates Inspiring Office Design in NYC

For their first project in the United States, executed and completed with architects at Gensler, London-based design studio Sella Concept tackled the challenge of working from across the Atlantic during the pandemic. Offering an ode to American design with a British touch, the team created the new 3,000-square-foot office of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners in New York City, which is nestled in a glass, steel, and brick building by ODA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear Taps Fashion Snoops to Give Designers a Head Start on Winning Designs

Three months after securing a $35 million funding round and setting intentions for more strategic partnerships, Browzwear is following through. On Thursday, the 3D digital fashion solutions provider teamed with trend forecasting firm Fashion Snoops to provide 3D blocks of 10 women’s emerging must-haves for Fall/Winter 22-23 to which designers can add their own personal touches. The new feature accelerates the design process and gives companies a head start in creating pieces projected to be a hit. Timed with the launch, Fashion Snoops published a report outlining each of the trending pieces, which include a bodycon dress, cutout top, dad trouser, dollhouse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MotorAuthority

Dutch design firm imagines a modern Ferrari F50

Dutch firm Ugur Sahin Design has reimagined the Ferrari F50. Dubbed Project Fenix, the concept was created to celebrate the firm's 15th anniversary. The design's integrated basket-handle rear wing and black body line are clear references to the original F50, but its larger front air intakes and slim headlights and taillights are more modern touches.
BUSINESS
culturemap.com

6th Annual Austin Design Week

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin creative community will present the sixth annual Austin Design Week. The event aims to inspire by a variety of free workshops, talks, and presentations hosted by Austin creatives and showcasing the best in Austin design. The event will highlight talented design community in Austin, from graphic designers and architects to fashion designers and urban planners and other creative problem solvers.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Robb Report

Meet Whitcomb & Shaftesbury, the Buzzy Bespoke Tailoring House Making Suits That Give Back

If you’re into your clothes, you might well know the name Whitcomb & Shaftesbury. As far as London-based bespoke tailors go, the house has gained an impressive reputation for quality in recent years, with rave reviews from the likes of Permanent Style. What you may not know, though, is that while the name sounds traditional, Whitcomb & Shaftesbury has built its reputation for quality by doing things differently. The brand is the brainchild of two brothers, Suresh and Mahesh Ramakrishnan, who both enjoyed long and successful corporate careers in New York City before they decided to open a tailor shop. “For...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
djmag.com

Dutch clubs to close at night as government imposes three-week lockdown

Clubs in the Netherlands must close by 9pm for three weeks, under new rules imposed by the Dutch Government. The restrictions, which came into effect on Saturday, 13th November, have been put in place in response to an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, which recently hit a new high in transmission rates.
ECONOMY
WWD

Alps & Meters Launches Outerwear Collection With Loro Piana Fabrics

Click here to read the full article. Luxury alpine sportswear label Alps & Meters launched an exclusive collection of outerwear this month made with Loro Piana fine fabrics.  “Working with the famed Italian mill felt seamless given our deep appreciation of first-class natural fabrics and textiles and this collection is sure to be one of our most luxurious and memorable brand moments,” said Louis Joseph, founder and creative director of Alps & Meters, in a statement. More from WWD50 years of Manolo Blahnik Virtual Exhibit PartyThey Are Wearing: Cold Weather in BerlinClaudia Li Spring Summer 2022 “The atmosphere we’re trying to create is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Interior Design

NC Design & Architecture Goes Into the Woods to Envision a Residential Tower in Hong Kong

Forest huts and woodland lodges are the inspiration behind the interiors of Timber House, a residential tower in Hong Kong by NC Design & Architecture. Hong Kong is among the last places on earth where you might expect to find a tree house. Yet there, in the middle of the Kowloon neighborhood, straddling the end of a congested, tower-lined alley, you’ll find just that: a wood cabin with a simple gabled outline that a child might draw, suspended 12 feet above street level amidst tropical foliage. Conceived by NC Design & Architecture, the abstracted cabin marks the entrance to Timber House, a new 30-story residential complex by property conglomerate New World Development and architecture firm AGC Design. It’s also an invitation into a world of curiosity and childlike wonder where, NCDA principal Nelson Chow says, “People should feel that anything is possible.”
VISUAL ART
brproud.com

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”. The lockdown that begins Saturday night is the first to start in Western Europe...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Infineon reported fourth quarter 2021 financial results with revenue of €3.0 billion (~$3.4 billion), up 21% compared to the same quarter last year. For the full year, revenue was €11.1 billion (~$12.7 billion), an increase of 29% from the previous year. “In light of the continued high demand for semiconductors needed for the energy-efficient, connected world, we expect the 2022 fiscal year to be a strong one,” said Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss. “We are continuing to expand our manufacturing capacities – for silicon as well as for the compound semiconductors silicon carbide and gallium nitride.”
MARKETS
Interior Design

Winding Wood Accents Distinguish This Fitness Space by Erbalunga Estudio

Serene is not a word often associated with fitness studios, but design firm Erbalunga estudio is shifting that perception for a brand in the Galicia region in Spain. For the studio’s second collaboration with the fitness company, the team built on the aesthetic of the first, using wood as the dominant material throughout. “Wood is a very versatile material that gives us freedom when designing, creating curved surfaces, and lattices,” shares architect Ruben Rodríguez Iglesias. It also adds warmth to the otherwise minimalist interiors, and a connection to the outdoors beyond them. Walking into the fitness center, Sinerxia, visitors are met with a dynamic, curved path lined by walls made from wood slats. “We had to respect the floor and the false ceiling that were already in the premises, so we decided to work with only one material, investigating the different possibilities,” adds Arminda Espino Vera, architectural designer. “We forced ourselves to go to the essence, focusing on the perception of space.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
kasu.org

Flood control lessons from the Dutch as we enter a wetter future

Like many parts of the world, the Netherlands experienced heavy rainfall this year. But unlike its neighboring countries, it averted disastrous floods. So if one of the most flood-prone countries in the world can avoid catastrophic flooding, are there lessons we can adapt for a wetter future due to climate change?
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

Shell ditches 'Dutch' from name and makes Britain its HQ

Royal Dutch Shell announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure that will see the company walk away from the Netherlands amid deteriorating relations with what's been its home country for a century. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who's demanding the company...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
Interior Design

Moss and Lam Debuts Sculpture for Ciot’s Brooklyn Hub

Deborah Moss and her firm Moss and Lam have turned a Rio ceiling into a Canadian flag made of suspended canoes and paddles, and a sculptural staircase into a lighter-than-air unfurling of gradient blue for the Four Seasons Dubai. For New York City’s first multifunctional space from natural stone specialist Ciot, however, she went for something much earthier.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy