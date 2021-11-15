OSDH: 2,781 COVID-19 Cases Reported Since Friday, 42 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

Forty-two virus-related deaths and 2,781 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since Friday, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A total of 655,512 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, and the provisional death count went up to 11,675, the state health department said on Monday.

Out of the 2,781 new COVID cases reported since Friday, 892 cases were tagged as Saturday's daily count, 921 were tagged as Sunday's and 968 were tagged as Monday's daily count.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases reported was 787 cases, the state health department said.

Currently, 7,228 Oklahomans are considered active cases in the state, OSDH said.

As of Tuesday, 4,608,699 total vaccine doses have been administered with 2,387,803 prime doses have been given by the state. More than 2,001,200 Oklahomans have completed both inoculations or are fully vaccinated.

About 394 Oklahomans are currently in acute care OSDH-licensed facilities with 135 in the ICU and 25 are currently in other types of facilities due to COVID-19. Out of the total 394 hospitalizations, 18 are pediatric hospitalizations, OSDH said.

