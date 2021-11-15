ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Critically endangered elephant rescued from suspected poacher's trap

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpsetting footage shows an elephant calf in Indonesia having to have her trunk partially amputated after it was caught in what...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Discovery

Tuskless Elephants Evolved to Escape Poachers

More than 20,000 African elephants are illegally killed every year for their ivory tusks, leaving behind the animals’ carcasses in their wake. But ivory hunting can impact more than just elephant numbers– a recent study found that previous overhunting has led to the increase of naturally tuskless elephants in Mozambique. During the Mozambique Civil War from 1977 to 1992, armies hunted so many elephants for their highly profitable ivory tusks that the species evolved in the span of a generation.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Endangered, blind river dolphin rescued from busy canal in Pakistan

A blind Indus river dolphin was rescued from a busy canal in southern Pakistan’s Sindh province and moved to a sanctuary in a truck. The endangered species of toothed dolphin that’s normally found in the Indus river of Pakistan and parts of India had strayed from its freshwater route and ended up in a busy canal in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.The grey dolphin was trapped in a net by the rescue staff and boarded on a truck, where water was sprinkled on it throughout the 82 kilometres-long journey to keep it alive. “We have to try and get it to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critically Endangered#Sumatran Elephant#Poacher
Times Daily

Gabon is last bastion of endangered African forest elephants

PONGARA NATIONAL PARK, Gabon (AP) — Loss of habitat and poaching have made African forest elephants a critically endangered species. Yet the dense forests of sparsely populated Gabon in the Congo River Basin remain a “last stronghold” of the magnificent creatures, according to new research that concluded the population is much higher than previous estimates.
ANIMALS
Birmingham Star

Trapped for 54 hours, man rescued from British cave

Some 240 rescuers worked in shifts for more than two days to help rescue a man who lost his footing and fell deep into one of the UK's deepest caves. Emergency services liaison officer Gary Evans said the man, who had a broken jaw and leg, as well as spinal injuries, was doing "remarkably well" on Tuesday.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Brecon Beacons: Injured man rescued from cave after two days trapped inside

There were cheers and applause on Monday night as a man was rescued alive from a cave in the Brecon Beacons after spending more than two days trapped inside.The man, in his 40s, was brought out of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in Wales - known as the UK’s deepest cave - at around 7.45pm on Monday following a 54-hour ordeal.Rescuers said the nature of the man’s injuries, as well as the deep underground location, resulted in the “longest stretcher carry in British cave rescue history”. More than 300 volunteers from around the UK helped to rescue the man from the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Trapped kitten rescued from storm drain by Florida sheriffs

Sheriffs in Florida have been praised for rescuing a five-week-old kitten from drowning in a storm drain. Manatee County Sheriff's Office shared bodycam footage of the moment they pulled the cat to safety on social media, while also explaining their clever plan. "The deputies lifted away an iron grate large...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Botswana struggles with rising cases of rhino poaching

The chickens have come home to roost barely four years after President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s ill-advised decision to disarm the anti-poaching unit.The poachers have won the battle as the Botswana government concedes defeat in their continued fight against unrelenting rhino poachers who have killed at least 100 of the animals in the past three years.The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) has taken a decision to relocate the animals to an unspecified location in the North West District of Botswana to protect them from poachers.Speaking to Sunday Standard this past Friday DWNP Director Dr. Kabelo Senyatso confirmed the relocation but...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ducklings reunited with parents after firemen rescue them from drain

Six ducklings have been reunited with their mother and father after becoming stuck in a storm drain on Sydney’s west side. The ducklings were rescued by Fire and Rescue NSW on Friday (19 November) and looked in “eggcellent” form to be reunited with their parents. The fire service said it...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Police appeal for help finding woman who entered Bronx Zoo lion enclosure waving bunches of roses and throwing $100 bills in air

Police are appealing for help locating a woman who visited New York’s Bronx Zoo, climbed over the barrier surrounding the lion enclosure and began declaring her love for the animals while tossing $100 bills into the air last week, according to witnesses.Police on Friday appealed to the public for help in finding the woman, according to the Associated Press.NBC News reports that the incident happened at approximately 4pm on Thursday, with the woman exclaiming: “King, I love you, I came back for you!”A statement from the zoo says that “staff were notified that a woman had stepped over a public...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Missing Boater Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales Found, Under Investigation For Suspected Human Smuggling

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida boater who had been missing for several days has been found. Now he’s under investigation for possible human smuggling. The Coast Guard Southeast said crews found 54-year-old Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales alive Tuesday night about 10 miles off the coast of Jupiter after someone reported seeing a disabled vessel with two people aboard. Gonzales was last heard from on Sunday. He was on his 22-foot white Chris-Craft with his reported stepson, a non-US citizen, leaving Bimini on his way to Homestead Bayfront Park. He was reported missing when he never showed up. He had apparently run out of fuel. Both were reported in good condition. “We are happy that Gonzales was found alive and well,” said Cmdr. Eric Paré, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Miami. “We encourage mariners file a float plan, telling someone where they are going and when they are returning, have a good working VHF radio, and to always wear a life jacket.” “Maritime migration is dangerous and illegal,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, a Coast Guard Seventh District Enforcement officer. “Human smuggling ventures, whether paid for or made by a friend or family member, are subject to criminal and civil penalties.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Body Of Missing Man, Daniel Potter, Found In Coconut Creek Lake

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – The body of a missing Coconut Creek man has been recovered from a South Florida lake. According to Coconut Creek police, a call came in around 8:00 a.m. stating a man flying his drone over Coco Lake spotted a body floating in the water. Divers have been searching Coco Lake since the 60-year-old man went missing on Saturday after going out on his canoe and never returned. Potter’s wife and daughter found his paddle and flip flops on the shore of the lake after his disappearance. His wife, Justine, said he had heart issues but the cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy will be performed.  
COCONUT CREEK, FL
abc17news.com

Man trapped for two days rescued from Britain’s deepest cave

LONDON (AP) — Some 240 rescuers worked in shifts for more than two days to help extricate a cave explorer who lost his footing and tumbled into one of Britain’s deepest hollows. Forming a human chain, rescuers from at least eight teams across the U.K. brought up the 40-year-old man on a stretcher Monday to the entrance of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, also known as the Cave of the Black Spring, 54 hours after he fell. Emergency services officer Gary Evans said the man was doing “remarkably well” Tuesday despite his injuries, which include a broken jaw and leg and spinal injuries. The cave system, which is 300 meters (984 feet) deep, is located in the Brecon Beacons mountain range in south Wales.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Driver mobbed by large group of baboons in Saudi countryside

Footage shows the moment a driver passes food out of of his car to a group of baboons - which stand up like humans waiting to be fed. Ahmed Nabi Mahmoud was enjoying the scenery in the Saudi countryside when his car mobbed by a curious group of primates. He...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Farmer impaled by forklift’s three-foot-long spike in freak accident

A Cambridgeshire farmer miraculously missed serious damage to his vital organs after he was impaled by a three-foot spike from a forklift. Jonathan Willis was pinned against straw bales on his farm in Wisbech in October last year, when the vehicle rolled towards him. Paramedics from the East Anglian Air...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy