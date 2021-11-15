ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. Congress seeks way forward for stalled China bill with chips funding

By Patricia Zengerle
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8lu8_0cxISM3a00

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sweeping legislation to boost U.S. competitiveness with China and fund much-needed semiconductor production passed the Senate with bipartisan support in June but has stalled in the House of Representatives as backers struggle to find a way to pass it.

Although President Joe Biden's Democrats control both chambers of Congress, House members said they wanted to write their own bill, not consider the Senate-passed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA.

Five months later, the House has not voted on its own bill nor taken up USICA. And with a packed legislative agenda, there is scant time to do so in 2021.

The Senate passed USICA by 68-32. The measure was a rare legislative foray into industrial policy, authorizing $190 billion to strengthen U.S. technology and research, and an additional $54 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment.

China says USICA distorts facts and is based on "cold war thinking." Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing in Beijing on Monday that it would harm relations. "China has always resolutely opposed this," he said.

Sources told Reuters that China has been pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups to fight against USICA and other China-related bills in Congress.

A worldwide shortage of computer chips is crimping production of everything from gaming consoles to vehicles. Money in USICA would help expand manufacturing.

Many issues addressed in USICA, including trade and human rights, are expected to feature at Monday's virtual summit between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

A House Democratic leadership aide would not give a timeline for House consideration of the measure, saying only there are still areas where the House and Senate must resolve differences.

ADDING PROVISIONS TO DEFENSE BILL

Many senators are shifting their focus toward including USICA provisions in other legislation expected to pass within weeks, such as the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a must-pass annual defense policy bill.

On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter that the Senate would likely take up NDAA this week and "may add the Senate-passed text of USICA to the NDAA."

He added that "would enable a USICA negotiation with the House to be completed alongside NDAA before the end of the year."

The House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a China bill in July, but all 20 committee Republicans opposed the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act. There has been no word on timing of a vote in the full House.

The Eagle Act is narrower than USICA, focusing on foreign policy. It also includes provisions, such as on climate, that Republicans said they will not support.

But generally, the desire for a hard line on China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in Congress. Lawmakers and aides from both parties worry the bill could slip well into 2022 if something does not change quickly.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat on both the foreign relations and armed services committees, expressed frustration. "I was happy to see this legislation pass the Senate in June on a broadly bipartisan basis and strongly urge the House to take it up swiftly and send it to the president’s desk without delay," he said in a statement.

"It is critical Congress pass strong, bipartisan legislation to address the generational threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party," said Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

U.S. House, Senate will negotiate on China tech bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House and Senate leaders said on Wednesday that lawmakers would negotiate to try to reach final agreement on a bill to boost U.S. technology competitiveness with China and semiconductor manufacturing. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had sought to attach the bill to a $750 billion annual...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Congress#Democrats#House#Usica#Chinese#Democratic
Finger Lakes Times

Stalled China bill could hitch ride on must-pass defense measure

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is seeking to break a logjam on a $250 billion bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and easing a global shortage in microchips by attaching it to a must-pass Pentagon policy measure that could clear the chamber this week. The China...
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

U.S. Senate leader will add China tech bill to defense measure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he will add legislation to boost U.S. competitiveness with China to a massive defense policy bill the Senate is due to begin considering this week, a boost for a measure that has been stalled for months in the House of Representatives.
FOREIGN POLICY
Columbian

Rubin: Bill will help U.S. catch up with China

The infrastructure bill may help the United States close the huge gap with Beijing and its democratic allies on transportation, internet coverage, and infrastructure investment. When the House of Representatives finally passed President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, my first thought was that maybe folks will no longer have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy