In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, management made the difficult decision to send William Eklund back to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. In other news, 23-year-old Jonathan Dahlen, who the Sharks acquired in a trade back in 2019, has been a very pleasant surprise through his first 10 NHL games. Meanwhile, the Sharks roster will soon get back to normal, as several players have been, or are close, to being activated from the COVID-19 protocol list.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO