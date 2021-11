A 35-year-old man was brought to the Redwood Falls hospital Saturday, after being hit by a 12-guage slug in the northern part of Cottonwood County. According to Cottonwood County deputies, a group of hunters was reportedly pushing deer from a grove to an open field in Ann Township when someone shot and the slug struck a deer. The slug then ricochetted into the man, who was part of the hunting party. The slug did not penetrate the skin but hit the man’s ribs, leaving a bruise.

