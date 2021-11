The business is gaining market share in a growing industry. Home Depot's profitability is near record levels. Cash returns are accelerating, mostly thanks to stock buybacks. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday announced its third-quarter earnings (for the quarter ending Oct. 31), and investors can breathe a sigh of relief. Despite supply chain issues, inflation, and consumer spending shifts into categories like travel and dining out, the home improvement industry is still growing at a solid clip. Elevated demand for its products "has persisted," CEO Craig Menear said in a press release tied to the report's release.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO