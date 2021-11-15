ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder vs. Heat: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder had their four-game winning streak snapped by Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night, but they’ll get a chance to bounce back on Monday against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Heat have lost three of four games on their current road trip, which will end in OKC.

Monday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Oklahoma (OKC) and Bally Sports Sun (Miami).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Thunder vs. Heat showdown at the Paycom Center.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
