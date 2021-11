It has been a rollercoaster ride for Conference USA over the last few weeks. The 14-school league was down to just five after six members decided to leave C-USA for the American Athletic Conference and three more to the Sun Belt. Despite the rumors that two more would leave for the Mid-American Conference, Middle Tennessee ultimately chose to stay in C-USA and Western Kentucky was not able to go by themselves to the MAC. Here is what the conference will look like beginning in the summer of 2023:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO