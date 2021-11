To study Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the touchline, his careworn features framed against a curtain of autumn drizzle, is to question what function, if any, he is performing at Manchester United in these ominous times. Here is a man paid £9 million a year to fashion a team worthy of his club’s august heritage. And yet for the second time in a fortnight he orchestrated a form of reverse alchemy, turning a constellation of star names into a dysfunctional rabble for a derby, hapless with or without the ball and seemingly oblivious to the core principles of defending. It is quite some feat to make a team of such riches look so decrepit.

