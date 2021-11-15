ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recludix Launches to Solve Elusive Targets; Twist Spins Out Revelar

By BioSpace
Phramalive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith $60 million in hand, Recludix Pharma launches with a mission to develop Three SH2 domain inhibitor programs targeting STAT3, STAT6, and an undisclosed non-STAT target for cancer and inflammatory disease targets. Based in San Diego, Recludix was founded by a team that played a role in establishing Blueprint...

www.pharmalive.com

pharmaceutical-technology.com

Twist Bioscience launches new company for Covid-19 antibody treatments

Twist Bioscience has announced the formation of an independently operated biotechnology company, Revelar Biotherapeutics, which will develop and market new Covid-19 and other antibody therapies for ailments that are hard to be treated. Revelar obtained an exclusive licence from Twist Bioscience to develop a lead antibody and several backup compounds...
Fortune

DeepMind spins out new Alphabet company focused on drug discovery

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. DeepMind, the London-based artificial intelligence research company that is owned by Google-parent Alphabet, is spinning off a new, for-profit Alphabet venture dedicated to drug discovery. The new company, called Isomorphic Laboratories, will be based in...
Phramalive.com

PhaseBio Reversal Agent Continues to Show Promise in Phase III

A pipeline pivot from type 2 diabetes to cardiovascular disease appears to be paying off for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. Weeks after unveiling positive Phase IIb data, the company announced positive interim Phase III data demonstrating lead product candidate bentracimab’s ability to reverse the antiplatelet effects of AstraZeneca’s blood-thinner Brilinta. The REVERSE-IT...
martechseries.com

Creatopy Launches Ad Design Platform to Solve Industry Pain Points

Ad design solution Creatopy is the go-to platform for scalable, automated end-to-end ad creation. Today marks Creatopy is move to become an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse. With...
abc27 News

Corning Inc. announces Velocity® Vials to help speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Incorporated today introduced Corning Velocity® Vials, which the company says will help “industry-leading drugmakers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at speed.” The specially engineered Type I borosilicate vials are externally coated with the company’s “proprietary technology,” which Corning says leads to increased efficiency and speed of the Velocity Vials’ manufacturing. […]
Phramalive.com

BridgeBio Gets $750M on Credit to Fuel Long List of Programs

BridgeBio Pharma has secured credit assistance worth as much as $750 million to move forward with its research and development efforts for the treatment of cancers and genetic diseases. The definitive credit facility agreement it signed with a syndicate of lenders allows it to borrow up to $750 million, effectively...
Phramalive.com

Gilead Goes All in On Arcus Option Deal Totaling $725 Million

Gilead Sciences announced it had exercised its options to three of Arcus Biosciences’ programs. Two are anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab and AB308, and the other is etrumadenant and quemliclustat. The two companies have also added a research collaboration deal. Arcus shares popped 15% at the news. In May 2020, the two...
Phramalive.com

Novo Nordisk Snaps Up Partner Dicerna for $3.3 Billion

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, a company developing RNAi therapeutics, have exploded this morning after Novo Nordisk announced plans to acquire the Lexington, Mass.-based company for $3.3 billion. The stock has skyrocketed more than 78% in premarket trading. According to the company’s statement, “Dicerna’s RNAi technology platform enables access to intracellular...
Phramalive.com

Merck Celebrates Another Win for Blockbuster Keytruda

Merck’s blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) keeps expanding the indications for which it’s approved. Today, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the anti-PD-1 therapy for adjuvant treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
MarketWatch

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to present Phase 3 data from COVID antiviral at ASTMH meeting at 9. a.m.

Merck and partner privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics will present data from a Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually starting later Wednesday. "Poster data will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET and presented during Poster Session C from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20.," the companies said in a joint statement. There are high hopes for the drug, which can be taken at home, while existing COVID treatments have to be administered by intravenous or subcutaneous infusion in a clinical setting. The treatment has already been authorized for use in the U.K. in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have tested positive and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The company has sought regulatory approval in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries. Merck has agreed to make molnupiravir available to lower income countries and will allow generic companies to make it. Merck shares were slightly lower premarket but have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
Phramalive.com

Warren Buffet Scales Back Big Biopharma Investments

Warren Buffet Scales Back Big Biopharma Investments. What does Warren Buffett know that everyone else does not? Exactly one year ago, BioSpace reported that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was investing heavily in four pharmaceutical companies: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, and Merck & Co. This week, Berkshire announced that it has scaled back those investments and completely eliminated its stake in Merck.
Phramalive.com

With Aduhelm Approved, Biogen’s R&D Head Will Retire

As Biogen continues to struggle with the fallout from the controversial approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, the company is preparing for its head of research and development to step down at the end of the year. On Monday, Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen announced that after 23 years with the company, Alfred...
Phramalive.com

Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID pill in 95 countries

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPP will allow...
hotelbusiness.com

Franchise Equity Partners launches with $1B target portfolio

Franchise Equity Partners (FEP), an independent private investment firm, has launched as a portfolio company of investment funds managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC (HPS), a global alternative investment firm with more than $75 billion of assets under management. FEP will focus on partnering with successful owner operators across the...
Tech Times

Alephium Announces the Launch of Its Mainnet to Solve Scalability and Security in DeFi

Alephium launches mainnet, introducing the first operational sharded blockchain with Bitcoin and Ethereum core features. Alephium, the first scalable blockchain that supports native cross-shard transactions, announced on November 9th the launch of its mainnet. This sharded blockchain network seeks to solve the fundamental issues in DeFi, which include scalability and security. Alephium's architecture borrows heavily from Bitcoin's tech stack and Ethereum's smart contract ecosystem.
