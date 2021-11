Football is almost like a second religion in East Texas. We pack our high school stadiums on Friday nights to cheer on our kids, both home and visitor. We've seen a few times where one of those kids we rooted for makes it to the big leagues. Whitehouse's own Patrick Mahomes is the latest "one of those kids". That being said, many East Texans are facing a bit of a dilemma this Sunday, as the Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs take on the East Texas favorite Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO