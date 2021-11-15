ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One chemical analysis guide

By Lyle Carr
godisageek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were a few elements of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One that confused me early on, but none more so than the first time I was expected to do chemical analysis on my first piece of evidence. In order to determine what various liquids and substances are, Sherry will whip out his...

www.godisageek.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Review: Murder and espionage in Egypt with Sherlock Holmes

“The Return of the Pharaoh” by Nicholas Meyer (Minotaur Books) A missing duke, the tomb of Thutmose IV and Sherlock Holmes all converge in “The Return of the Pharaoh,” the newest installment of Nicholas Meyer’s take on the adventures of the world-renowned detective. Meyer’s book brings readers to early 20th...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cogconnected.com

Frogwares Releases Video Detailing Story And More In Sherlock Holmes

Frogwares Releases Video Detailing Story And More In Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is a highly anticipated action-adventure mystery game that is set to launch on PC via Steam, EPIC Games Store and GOG, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 16th, 2021. Releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are scheduled for some time thereafter. In anticipation of the game’s upcoming release, and in response to some comments and concerns fans may have based on the gameplay and trailers thus far, developer and publisher Frogwares have released a detailed video and statement on Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
encoreatlanta.com

First Look: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Theatrical Outfit

There might not be scary ghost stories this holiday season at Theatrical Outfit, but the Downtown Atlanta theatre is bringing some mystery to local audiences. Theatrical Outfit is continuing its return to the stage this holiday season with Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. “5 Actors. 40+ Roles. 1000s Of Laughs For The Entire Family,” Baskerville will run at Balzer Theater at Herren’s from November 17 – December 19, 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
gamingbolt.com

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Receives Another Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Launch

Frogwares’ output with the Sherlock Holmes license has been erratic over the years, but the upcoming action-adventure title Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One has looked quite promising in all that has been shown of it so far. There are many who are keeping an eye on the game, and ahead of its launch, Frogwares has released another new gameplay trailer to give players another look at the game.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Prologue Trailer Shows a Rather Talkative Young Detective

Frogwares has recently introduced the new Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Prologue Trailer and it focuses on Sherlock’s quite talkative and eccentric nature. In this new trailer, it starts with Sherlock and his best friend talking about growing up in Cordona, the island where players can explore thoroughly. It then showed a memory of Sherlock’s past where he recalls what happened in that particular scene. It even showed the clues and body behaviors of the individuals involved, which can be used in investigations.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

The Film Detective Releases Limited Deluxe Edition of ‘The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection’

Featuring four beautifully restored, rare Sherlock Holmes mysteries starring Arthur Wontner and Reginald Owen and exclusive collector’s items, available Nov. 2-26 Cinedigm announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, has opened its online, e-commerce store for its highly-anticipated deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection, available Nov. 2-26.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

Six Crucial Tips Every Detective Should Know Before Starting Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

No matter how awful your sleuthing skills might be, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is not a hand-holding experience that will push players to its ultimate end goal. In his latest investigation, a young iteration of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective must uncover the secrets of his family history by traveling to Cordona. Just like Mr. Holmes himself, the player must solve the Mediterranian island’s mysteries by figuring everything out on your own — literally, as the game never tells players what to fully do. There are tons of gameplay elements players must learn and adapt to without a thorough in-game hint system. These are six crucial tips every detective should know before starting Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
abovethelaw.com

Negotiation With Sherlock Holmes And His Assistant … Sigmund Freud?

Someone once said that a good negotiator should be a mix of detective and psychologist. Victor Kiam put it like this: “A negotiator should observe everything. You must be part Sherlock Holmes, part Sigmund Freud.”. There is some truth to that. Sherlock is the shining example of deductive reasoning, while...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Battlefield 2042, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Grow: Song of the Evertree, A Short Hike, more

The standard edition of EA’s Battlefield 2042 launches this week. Following last week’s early access bestowing Gold and Deluxe editions, reviews are starting to surface. Scores are mixed so far – for every 9/10 there’s seemingly a 7/10. EGM felt it deserved top marks (5/5) while Stevivor couldn’t find many...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Jeffersonian

Another Sherlock Holmes adventure takes the stage at the Civic Center

Theater fans will soon have a change to enjoy "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Claustrophobic Conundrum" during a six-night run at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge. The play, an original written and directed by local playwright Anne Chlovechok, opens Nov. 12 with additional performances on Nov....
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Citizen Tribune

Walters State Theatre to put on ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’

Walters State Theatre is coming back to the stage in a big way, presenting not one, but four great Sherlock Holmes mysteries featuring four great actors in the title role. The show opens Nov. 18 and will mark the first live, in-person theatre performance at the college since “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play” in October, 2019.
THEATER & DANCE
waytoomany.games

Review – Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

I’ve always been a sucker for a good mystery, so it’s only natural that my penchant for mystery novels would spill over into which video games I tend to enjoy. Although, for some reason I have yet to play an actual Sherlock Holmes based game. I have played several titles based off the works of Agatha Christie, such as Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders and Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, but it appears I have never actually played any of the games revolving around Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth. Well, there’s a first time for everything. I’m really happy that my first experience with one of my beloved literary characters was such a good one, with Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
TV SHOWS
godisageek.com

Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity | All Silver Dragon Blade Locations

Far Cry 6 has received it’s first piece of DLC in the form of Vaas: Insanity. Returning to a warped version of Rook Island as the popular psychopath is a lot of fun. The main goal is to find three pieces of the Silver Dragon Blade. With a lot of exploring to do, and countless enemies to kill, we thought we’d help out by providing the locations of each part. However you choose to approach Vaas: Insanity, make sure you go in prepared. Once you’re tooled up, follow our Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity All Silver Dragon Blade Locations guide to help you overcome Citra.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy