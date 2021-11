Antonio Conte has promised to give Dele Alli the chance to resurrect his Tottenham career.Conte has seen first-hand just how good Alli can be as he scored two goals when Spurs ended Chelsea’s 13-game winning run in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, when the Italian’s side went on to take the title.That performance from Alli reinforced his status as one of the best young players in Europe, but his career has slumped since then and both Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo jettisoned him from their strongest side.But Conte’s arrival this week could give the 25-year-old, and other fringe players...

