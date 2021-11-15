ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Poster Sees Peter Parker And Doctor Strange Facing Some Sinister Foes

By JoshWilding
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a big announcement over the weekend that the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer will premiere at a fan event in Los Angeles tomorrow, Sony Pictures has finally confirmed the next sneak peek will also debut online. That news came with a new poster, and while it's not the best...

Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Shares Shock at Discovering He Was “No Longer In the MCU”

Tom Holland, who has become a household name among Marvel fans as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been through the wringer from a licensing standpoint during his super hero tenure. In the summer of 2019, for example, Sony and Marvel — who share distribution and production rights...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Congratulates Avengers Co-Star Scarlett Johansson: "F- You, Scarlett"

Last night saw two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson become the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, an annual award given by the American Cinematheque non-profit for "an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures." As part of the ceremony multiple collaborators of Johansson's paid tribute to her including Marvel head Kevin Feige, Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, Jojo Rabbit co-star Thomasin McKenzie, and many other of her former Marvel co-stars including Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeremy Renner. Robert Downey Jr. also made an appearance (via video) to offer his own style of congratulations.
CELEBRITIES
Jamie Foxx
Alfred Molina
Marisa Tomei
Zendaya
Tom Holland
Benedict Wong
Benedict Cumberbatch
Jon Favreau
Slate

Netflix’s Power of the Dog Is One of the Best Movies of 2021

The New Zealand-born auteur Jane Campion has to be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight features she has written and directed over the course of her nearly four-decade career, half have been adaptations of books: An Angel at my Table, The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and now The Power of the Dog, based on a long-neglected 1967 novel by the American Western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight have been biopics about individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are wordy—the spare, elliptical dialogue in The Power of the Dog is anything but—but a Campion film tends to have a compactness of story and density of observation that makes it unfold like a novel.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Jamie Foxx's New Look as Electro

Earlier this month, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland confirmed that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro in the wildly anticipated film and the new trailer released on Tuesday evening made good on that confirmation - with a twist. Foxx's Electro appeared in the trailer along with Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, but Electro has a new look and now fans are freaking out online.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Poster Unleashes The Green Goblin

Looking at the newly released poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s hard not to feel that a Sinister Six movie is coming. The image features Tom Holland’s Spidey, surrounded by teases of numerous villains. In the background is clearly Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, I guess confirming he’s in once and for all; plus the swirling sand of Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and teases for Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Variety

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Raymond Ablack Joins Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Love in the Villa’

Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing and Emilio Solfrizzi have joined the cast of Netflix’s new rom-com “Love in the Villa.” Starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, “Love in the Villa” follows a young woman who takes a romantic trip to Verona, Italy after a break up. When she arrives to find that that villa she reserved was double-booked, she has to share her vacation with a cynical (yet very good-looking) British man. Ablack plays the woman’s ex-boyfriend. Set to be released on the streamer in 2022, the rom-com is written, directed and produced by Mark Steven Johnson (“Love, Guaranteed,” “Finding Steve...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

ComicBook

Tom Holland Freaks Out Over Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

The marketing cycle for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been next to non-existent over the past few months, ever since Sony released the first teaser—one of the most popular trailers ever released—for the film back in August. Now just a month and a few days away from the film's release, the studio has unveiled the first teaser poster for the feature, much to the excitement of fans. Featuring the first look at Willem Dafoe's return as Green Goblin, fans aren't the only person excited for the blockbuster.
MOVIES

