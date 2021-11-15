Altura offers innovative range of cycling commuter jackets

Introducing HCK4R by Arxtec, the pinnacle all-season graphene heated jacket. HCK4R has ultra-fast heating that’s twice as fast as other heated jackets, and it’s lightweight and built to last. Fusing everyday functionality and minimalist style, HCK4R is your ultimate adventure, sport, travel, and work companion—designed to keep you comfortable in any climate. HCK4R features a Graphene-based heating system called Graphenecore™. Feel the heat in seconds. Graphenecore™ heating elements move infrared heat through its latticed structure, evenly distributing it around your body. Graphenecore™ is not only faster than traditional heating methods, working within 1 minute, but it also has a high conversion efficiency that’s more than 80% better than traditional heating methods and is capable of producing heat twice as fast as other heated jackets that utilize carbon fiber heating elements. Overall, Graphenecore™ ensures rapid warmth and relaxation.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO