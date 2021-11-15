ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippine leader runs for senate after vow to retire

By JIM GOMEZ
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday filed his candidacy for a senate seat in next year’s elections, walking back on his vow that he would retire from politics when his term ends and prompting rights groups to say the leader is working to evade accountability for his deadly...

