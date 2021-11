My two daughters are young, so I know I'll be doing Elf on the Shelf for many, many years to come. But I have friends with older children who've already started plotting how to end Elf on the Shelf for good, once this season is through. They're ready to officially retire their little red-suited buddy, and I get it. Elf on the Shelf may be magical for kids, but the whole premise is kind of torturous for parents. I mean, trying to remember to move it for 24 consecutive nights, on top of all the other holiday activities you're juggling — it can all start to feel absurd.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO