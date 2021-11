HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson Public School educators are being nominated for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year program. Carly Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at Wiley Elementary, and Rhyanna Reilly, an English teacher at Hutchinson High School, are being nominated for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year award. These two educators will move on to be considered for state recognition by the Kansas State Department of Education Kansas Teacher of the Year program committee.

