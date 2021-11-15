ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian Proved You Can Do Old-Hollywood Curls on Short Hair

By Talia Gutierrez
Allure
 4 days ago

Wedding bells were just heard all over Los Angeles — but not for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker… not yet anyway. The duo attended a good friend's wedding on the night of November 13, and luckily for those who weren't invited to watch them tie the knot in person, the celebrities...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair. Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Hair#Black Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker References Future Baby Name With Kourtney Kardashian In New IG Comment

While quoting his favorite movie, Travis Barker left fans speculating that he and Kourtney Kardashian might have a baby after the two lovebirds tie the knot!. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went all-out for Halloween. The couple dressed up in not one, not two, but (at least) three different costumes, and it was their True Romance-inspired getup that had fans buzzing over the possibility of another Kardashian baby. Kourtney, 42, shared a photo on Sunday (Oct. 31) of her and Travis, 45, dressed up like Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater’s characters from the 1993 film. Kourt quoted Patrica’s closing monologue – “three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool” – which prompted Travis to comment, “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Kim Kardashian’s crystal braid

We won’t lie, sometimes we see celebrities rocking certain hairstyles that leave us gasping. They have some of the best experts in the hair game at their beck and call, after all. But none of us were prepared for Kim Kardashian’s most recent hair look. Her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Thigh-High Distressed Balenciaga Knife Boots With Leggings in NY

Kim Kardashian continues to stun in New York City. The 41-year-old business mogul stepped out on Tuesday evening from her hotel in an oversized, full-length brown tweed Balenciaga coat, a black top and sleek black leggings to meet friends at Zero Bond in SoHo. Kardashian, who has been embracing the fashion house with gusto lately, finished off her evening look with a pair of thigh-high Balenciaga boots with a likeness to distressed denim. This “Knife” style is currently sold out online. She accessorized her fall-ready ensemble with rectangular-shaped black shades, a fluffy black bag and sparkling statement earrings. The Skims founder has been making...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy