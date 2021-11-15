Boise State Takes A Step Back In Road Loss To UC-Irvine

What does year one of the Tim Miles era look like?. My goodness… if you’re an avid San Jose State fan, there’s reason for excitement with your Basketball program, words that haven’t rung true often. It’s not just recent struggles, the Spartans only had one winning season over the past 20 years. It’s tough to draw fan excitement when the team struggles to that degree. Well, enter Tim Miles, who just notched career-win number 400 in his first game at the helm in San Jose. Miles is the guy that can change the program around — be patient. Rebuildings don’t happen quickly. If the first half of the game the other day in Palo Alto against is an indication of things changing for the better at SJSU. Leading a power-conference school by nine at half didn’t happen much in the past decade, but in the first month of Tim Miles’s tenure, it did.

