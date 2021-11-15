ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State Takes A Step Back In Road Loss To UC-Irvine

By Larry Muniz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State struggles offensively in first away game of the season. The Broncos cold shooting night delivers Boise State their first loss of the season. IRVINE, CA–The battle of two of college basketball’s highly anticipated mid-major programs, Boise State (No. 77, KenPom) and UC-Irvine (No. 112, KenPom) certainly failed to live...

Bronco Sports

Broncos Fall at UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Boise State suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, dropping a defensive battle at UC Irvine, 58-50. The Broncos (1-1) were held to 32.2 percent from the floor (19-for-59), including 13.6 percent from three-point range (3-for-22). Marcus Shaver, Jr. led Boise State with 14 points in...
IRVINE, CA
