SOHM, Inc. Signs Industry Expert Sivana Group as Strategic Consultant for Rebranding and Global Expansion

 4 days ago

SOHM, Inc. takes a step forward in achieving maximum value for their organizations' stakeholders with strategic rebranding and global expansion. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Charge Enterprises Names COO Craig Denson Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge'), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people through communications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Craig Denson has been named to the additional post of Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Denson's mandate in this role will be to oversee Charge's corporate compliance and risk management.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Webscale and MageMojo Sign Strategic Partnership

New Alliance Brings Headless, PWA and Enhanced Cloud Delivery to the SMB Segment. Webscale, the cloud platform for modern commerce, announced a strategic partnership with MageMojo, a leading cloud hosting platform for Adobe Magento-powered stores. The partnership will see Webscale become the exclusive cloud delivery partner for MageMojo customers, providing deep visibility and control over the security, performance and availability of their storefronts. Under the terms of the agreement, MageMojo’s Stratus MaaS platform will be rebranded as Webscale Stratus.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

StageZero Life Sciences Introduces BORDERPASS(TM) COVID-19 PCR Testing for Travelers

Easy-to-use COVID-19 PCR saliva test allows U.S. and Canadian travelers to self-collect samples from their home, office, or hotel room. TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced the availability of the BORDERPASS™ COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test. The BORDERPASS™ kit allows travelers to collect their COVID PCR saliva sample from the comfort of their home, office, or hotel room. StageZero began offering COVID-19 tests in April 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Exceptional Educators recognized by Global Brand BIC as part of Global Education Week

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/PNN): BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, celebrates this year's Global Education Week (GEW) by honoring ten exceptional educators around the world, one of which is from India. BIC launched the BIC Cristal Pen Awards program in 2020 to recognize educators who exemplify BIC values by bringing joy to the hearts of children every day, inspiring and preparing the next generation to thrive.
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

SQID Technologies Limited Completes Private Placement

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited ('SQID') (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,110,038 units of SQID ('Units') at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$933,011 (the 'Private Placement'). The Private...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX Live in New Direct to Consumer Channel

Maternal Health Track (MHT) for pregnant women grows its reach to include 600,000 potential customers per year. Cloud DX launches new direct-to-consumer channel with access to up to 50,000 monthly e-commerce customersi. Maternal hypertension affects 1 in 12 pregnancies, and incidence is growingii iii. Exceptionally positive reception within the high-risk...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

TLD3 Announces Plans to Conduct Registered Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / TLD3 Entertainment Group Inc. (TLD3) a development stage digital entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it plans to conduct a registered initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares, structure and price of the proposed offering...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rokmaster Reports Metallurgical Results and Evaluation of EnviroMetal's Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ('EnviroMetal'), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the following press release on test work performed by Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ('Rokmaster') on the gold mineralization from their Revel Ridge Property located in southeastern British Columbia.
INDUSTRY
Business
Manufacturing
Economy
India
Marketing
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cyber CEO Brian Johnson Shares Secrets to 'Seamless' Cyberbacker Partnership

Guest Brian Johnson of Keller Williams discusses his communication strategies on new episode of their podcast CyberCEO. In this episode, Host Angelo Cruz and Keller Williams agent Brian Johnson say transparency is key when it comes to great Cyberbacker-CEO relationships. Listen to Angelo Cruz and Brian Johnson's conversation here. Remote...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Map Holdings Completed Acquisition of 10 Luxury Apartments in Malaysia via Security Token Offering (STO)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Silver Map Holdings Corporation Limited ('Silver Map') announced today its acquisition of 10 luxury apartments in MM Residency in Malaysia for US$2.2 Million backed by the issuance of 2.2 million MAMI security tokens. Cradled in Taman Melawati, a wealthy and well-equipped town known for its green-centric ideologies, celebrities, and positioning as 'Malaysia's Beverly Hills'.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Osceola Gold Announces A Letter Of Intent With WST Global Productions Corporation

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Osceola Gold a precious metal mining company which focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects, today announced that it has entered into a Signed Letter Of Intent with WST Global Productions Corporation one of the industry's leading independent film and TV companies. The purpose of the agreement is to produce and distribute a TV Series with major streaming partners showcasing the current mining operations. WST and Osceola Gold are excited at the opportunity to bring the mining experience to the homes of shareholders and future investors.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chitkara University Himachal Pradesh unveils its Entrepreneurship Cell 'JAZBA'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Giving a boost to entrepreneurship development,Jazba has been formed under the aegis of Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship EducationDevelopment (CEED) and as the name suggests, it aims to inculcate passion among its students by motivating them to become job creators and build leadership qualities.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Ada Announces Rebrand and Launches Suite of New Product Features to Support Global Expansion

Ada, the leader in Automated Brand Interactions, today announced the launch of a suite of new product features that support global expansion, as well as a full rebrand and new website. With the continued acceleration of the digital economy as a result of the pandemic, new enhancements to Ada’s enterprise-ready platform will give brands the ability to scale their digital operations and connect with their customers wherever they are and whenever they need, in a cost-effective way. New features include:
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Trip.com Signs Strategic Agreement With Wyndham Hotels

Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) has signed a strategic global agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH). The financial terms were not disclosed. Trip.com Group users can discover over 9,000 global hotels by Wyndham across 22 brands from luxury to economy, including over 1,600 hotels in the Asia Pacific region.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Pharmaventures And Shinhan Investment Corp Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Strengthen Global Collaboration For The Korean Biopharma Industry

PharmaVentures is delighted to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the leading Korean investment bank, Shinhan Investment Corp Group & Global Investment Banking Group (SHIC). This MOU was signed by Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director at PharmaVentures and Keun Soo Chung, SHIC GIB Group Head, during an event last week at Seoul Yeouido SHIC tower, Seoul, South Korea.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
WRBL News 3

FERMWORX announces rebranding completion and major expansion in the in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
COLUMBUS, GA
albuquerqueexpress.com

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., Signs Strategic Agreement with Cherry Kola Farms and Plans to Accelerate Retail Sales Across California

FinCanna to Raise up to $2,000,000 by way of a Private Placement. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company')(CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, QVI Inc., a cannabis-infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California, doing business as 'The Galley' has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Cherry Kola Farms ('CKF') an award winning producer of Premium cannabis, and is in discussions with a California distributor which has direct distribution relationships with a large number of cannabis dispensaries in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Announces Strategic Global Partnership with IT Giant Kyndryl

Microsoft has announced a major global strategic partnership with Kyndryl, the world’s biggest IT infrastructure service provider. Under the terms of the deal, the two companies will combine their services to provide solutions for enterprise customers. Kyndryl has recently become a public company, and this is the first partnership the...
BUSINESS

