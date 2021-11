After a major search for a team to buyout Rekkles, Karmine Corp, arguably the top LFL team in Europe. This ends Rekkles’ short time with G2 in the LEC. There was at least a 1 million Euro buyout for Rekkles according to their owner Ocelot. Now one of the greatest western players of all time will be heading to one of the many lower leagues in Europe.

